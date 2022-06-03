Ellsworth suspect ran victim over with a truck, police say

The incident took place on Tuesday, authorities say.

A man was arrested after allegedly running over a victim with a truck in Ellsworth on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in a news release as Matthew C. Milliken, 35, of Trenton.

On Tuesday, authorities received a 911 call about a reported stabbing at Dairy Queen in Ellsworth, according to deputies.

In a separate news release from the Ellsworth Police Department, authorities said Milliken threatened a man driving a pickup truck with a weapon, and that man then got out of truck while it was still moving.

Afterward, Milliken allegedly ran over the victim with the truck, police said.

The suspect continued driving with a woman remaining in the vehicle against her will, according to police.

Deputies said they stopped the vehicle, and the woman fled to safety.

Milliken was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail. Police said he was charged with robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.