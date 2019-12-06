BANGOR, Maine — An Ellsworth man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to bank robbery on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said 27-year-old Timothy Myers, pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges for two Bangor banks that were robbed in December 2018.

Court records showed that on December 21, 2018, Myers entered a TD Bank branch and handed a teller a note that read: “Give me the money or I shoot, no dye, $1,000.” Halsey said, the teller gave the defendant cash from the drawer and he left with it.

5 days later, Halsey said, Myers robbed a KeyBank branch where he entered the bank, walked to the table near the entrance, and picked up a withdrawal slip on which he wrote: “Money now or I shoot, no dye,” and handed it to a teller. Myers took money from the teller and fled.

Myers faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each robbery. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Halsey said the investigation was conducted by the Bangor and Ellsworth Police Departments, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.