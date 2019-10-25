ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth man was charged Friday with unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs after a 22-year-old woman was found dead at a Shore Road home Friday morning.

Jaret J.E. Patten, 22, may face additional charges as an investigation into the death continues, Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said in a release.

Police went to the home on Shore Road at about 9 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that the woman had been found unconscious and not breathing.

Northernlights Ambulance personnel confirmed Kane's death at the scene.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation.

No additional information as available Friday afternoon.

