Ellsworth man arrested for sexual assault of his 14-year-old

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine DHHS investigation revealed the abuse took place over five years and happened in at least two other states.
ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Ellsworth man has been arrested for gross sexual assault for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, the Ellsworth Police Department says. 

Police say detectives were referred to the case from the Hancock County District Attorney's Office. Over the course of the investigation, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) learned the victim, 14, had been sexually assaulted "many times" by Wayne Rameau, 37, of Ellsworth. 

The abuse took place over the course of approximately five years and in at least two other states, police say. 

Police say Rameau was arrested on June 11 for gross sexual assault, a Class A crime, and more charges are pending. 

His bail is set at $100,000 cash. 

