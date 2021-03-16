Ellsworth police investigate 'suspicious death' after finding elderly woman dead in her home

Ellsworth police were called to a home for a well-being checking and found the woman dead. Police said there were some "suspicious" circumstances.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Ellsworth Police along with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are responding to a house in Ellsworth for what's being called a "suspicious" death.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier told NEWS CENTER Maine they were called to the home on Bayside Road for a well-being check just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Moshier said an elderly woman was found dead when they arrived and there were some suspicious circumstances that made them call in the State Police to help determine the exact cause of death.

He said there is no danger to the public at this time.