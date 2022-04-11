Eliot man arrested after allegedly shooting guest

A 60-year-old Eliot man is charged with elevated aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man staying at his home early on Sunday morning.

ELIOT, Maine — A 60-year-old Eliot man is charged with elevated aggravated assault after police say he shot a guest at his home early on Sunday morning.

Christopher Barry allegedly shot the man with a .380 caliber gun at Barry's home at 232 Old Road, Eliot Police Chief Elliott Moya said in a release.

The man was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He was treated and released.

Barry was taken to the York County Jail and arraigned Monday afternoon at Springvale District Court, where bail was set at $2,000, police said.