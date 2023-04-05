Judge agrees to Eliot Cutler plea deal

Cutler, 76, has been charged with four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Hancock County Superior Court Justice Robert Murray agreed to a plea agreement put forward by Eliot Cutler's legal team that he serve nine months in prison on the condition he changes his plea to guilty. Cutler changed his plea to guilty Thursday afternoon to four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. However, a memorandum filed earlier this week by Cutler's attorney outlined a plea agreement that upon changing his plea to guilty would request a sentence of four years in prison with all but nine months suspended and six years of probation. He also is required to be registered as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

The judge agreed to the terms in a court ruling Thursday, following Cutler's change of plea to guilty.

Per the plea agreement, Cutler is expected to report to Hancock County Jail on Thursday, June 1.

Cutler was arrested at his home in Brooklin in March 2022 following an investigation that reportedly turned up thousands of videos of child sexual abuse on his computer.

Cutler was brought to Hancock County Jail at the time of his arrest but was released on $50,000 bail. Upon conditions of release, Cutler was not to be permitted access to computers or other devices that provided him access to the internet. A judge later granted his legal request for the use of one computer and one cellphone with monitoring software.

Law enforcement officials were tipped off about the possible possession of sexually explicit material of children several months before his arrest. In December 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Maine State Police alleging that someone in Maine had allegedly downloaded or uploaded an illegal image of a child under the age of 12.

The Maine Attorney General’s website reports that approximately one in five children is sexually solicited online, but fewer than 10 percent of sexual solicitations are reported to authorities.

That sparked a police investigation, execution of search warrants on his homes in Portland and Brooklin, discovery of materials, and his subsequent arrest.

Cutler, a prominent political figure and attorney, is perhaps best known for his two-time run for Maine governor as an independent, third-party candidate in 2010 and 2014.

Before running for governor, the Bangor native previously served as an aide to the late Democratic U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie of Maine and later worked for former Democratic President Jimmy Carter as a top adviser for environmental and energy issues. He also helped found a law firm in Washington, D.C., and worked as an environmental attorney for many years.