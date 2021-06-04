Elementary student brings loaded handgun to school, no one injured

A Marcia Buker Elementary School student brought the loaded gun to a staff member.

RICHMOND, Maine — No one was injured Tuesday after a Marcia Buker Elementary School student brought a loaded handgun to school.

According to Richmond Police, the student self-reported the gun to a staff member. Staff quickly took it away from the student.

An investigation found that the student did not threaten anyone with the weapon. The school and police interviewed the responsible student and other kids that were affected by the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. The child and their parents could face charges upon further discussion with the District Attorneys Office.