Elementary school in Eliot put on lockdown Monday after man fires gun near school

Stephen Carlson, 37, was arrested after firing a handgun at a television in his backyard, about 100 feet from the school.

ELIOT, Maine — The elementary school in Eliot went into lockdown Monday afternoon after people at the school heard gunfire nearby.

The school sent a letter to parents saying that after the noise was reported, it called the police and brought all of the kids who were outside back into the building.

The Eliot Police Dept. says officers arrested Stephen Carlson, 37, at his home near the school.

Police say Carlson was distraught over a family situation and had been firing his handgun at a television set in his backyard, about 100 feet from the school.