HAMPDEN, Maine — Police say an elderly woman was found dead at her home on Kennebec Road in Hampden Tuesday morning. The woman's husband was found unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Maine State Police and Hampden Police are investigating the scene.

Police are investigating the scene on Kennebec Road in Hampden.

Sam Rogers/NCM

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.