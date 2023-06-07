Eight arrested after fireworks allegedly discharged at police in Portland

For over an hour, police had projectiles fired at them while they gave dispersal orders to the crowd, as well as tried to move them from the area.

PORTLAND, Maine — Eight people were arrested Wednesday night following an incident involving fireworks in Portland.

At about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a "large group setting off fireworks and targeting passing motor vehicles with Roman candles and other mortar-type projectiles" in the area of Fox and Anderson Streets near Kennedy Park, a release from the Portland Police Department said.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene, fireworks were reportedly discharged at them, according to the release.

"Additional units that were leaving the Eastern Promenade fireworks show were sent to the area to assist in clearing the large crowd that had congregated on the basketball courts, athletic field, and roads," the release said.

However, for more than an hour, police continued to have projectiles fired at them while they gave dispersal orders to the crowd, as well as tried to move them from the area, the release stated.

"Officers were forced to deploy pepper balls to prevent from being attacked," the release stated. "No individuals were targeted, the pepper balls were deployed and struck the ground or walls allowing the irritant to spread into the air."

Once police began to advance on the crowd and make arrests, the crowd started to disperse. Police said the incident was over just before midnight.

"I am proud of the work done by our officers," Interim Chief of Police Robert Martin said in the release. "They have been subjected to attacks like these over the past few years during the Fourth of July celebrations and it is unacceptable."

Eight arrests were made during the incident, including four adults and four minors:

Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, for obstructing government administration

Nathanael Mawika, 18, of Westbrook, for failure to disperse

Mohamed Artan, 19, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

Charles Kennedy, 18, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

Minor (male), 17, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

Minor (male), 15, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

Minor (male), 16, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

Minor (male), 14, of Portland, for refusal to submit to arrest

"Investigators will be reviewing video footage from body-worn and vehicle cameras to determine if additional charges are warranted and to identify individuals that evaded arrest," police said in the release Thursday.

Police ask anyone who may have information that might assist in this case to contact them at 207-874-8575.