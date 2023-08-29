Eight charged in connection with drug trafficking in central Maine

During the investigation, over 175 grams of suspected cocaine base "crack" and 60 grams of fentanyl were seized, amounting to a street value of about $20,000.

WINSLOW, Maine — Eight people have been charged in connection with alleged drug trafficking in central and midcoast Maine following a months-long investigation.

The investigation was reportedly centered on the sale of "crack" cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine by a network of drug traffickers operating out of Waldo, Kennebec, and Androscoggin counties, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Tuesday in a news release. The MDEA said investigators from its offices in Augusta, Thomaston, and Lewiston carried out the investigation.

"This investigation has included many hours of surveillance, vehicle stops, undercover purchases of a variety of drugs from the group, as well as the execution of several search warrants," the release stated.

Following the investigation, the following people have been charged:

Stephon Davis, 27, of Waterville was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine (cocaine base)

Baron Thompson, 45, of Winslow was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl and one count of trafficking cocaine (cocaine base)

Meloney Moody, 48, of Winslow was charged with five counts of aggravated trafficking of cocaine (cocaine base), four counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, and two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine

Dawn Wilbur, 51, of Winslow was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine (cocaine base)

Charles Hinton, 45, of Savannah, Georgia, was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine (cocaine base) and one count of felony possession of fentanyl

Dominique Kirk, 25, of Lewiston was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and two counts of aggravated trafficking of cocaine (cocaine base)

Allen James, 41, of Waterville was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine (cocaine base)

Alivia Gordon, 25, of Jackson was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine (cocaine base)

Davis was reportedly arrested in June, while the seven others were arrested within the past week, the MDEA said. Davis is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

On Aug. 23, Thompson, Moody, Wilbur, Hinton, and Kirk were arrested after the execution of two search warrants at a Bellevue Street home in Winslow.

"All but Kirk was transported to the Kennebec County Jail for booking," the release stated. "Kirk was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail."

On Aug. 27, James and Gordon were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Augusta by the Maine State Police, the MDEA said. They were taken to the Waldo County Jail for booking.

"Seized in connection with this investigation was over 175 grams of cocaine base 'crack' and 60 grams of fentanyl," the release said. "[The] street value of the seized drugs is approximately $20,000."

The Maine State Police, Winslow Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Waterville Police Department, Augusta Police Department, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in this investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the MDEA said more arrests are likely.