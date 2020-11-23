Edgecomb man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Lincoln County faces 10 charges

Jeremy Owen has an initial court appearance scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2021 in Lincoln County Unified Court.

EDGECOMB, Maine — An Edgecomb man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple towns in Lincoln County on Friday.

Jeremy Owen, 38, was arrested and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on charges of eluding an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal speed, OUI (drugs), attaching false plates, operating after suspension, driving to endanger, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and failure to stop.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Wiscasset Police Officer Jonathan Barnes was travelling north on Lowelltown Road when he said he saw a silver Jeep travelling 25 mph in a 40 mph zone. Barnes attempted to conduct a traffic stop but he said the Jeep accelerated. Barnes was unable to locate the vehicle but conducted a check on the license plate and said he found the registered owner's license was suspended.

Just after 11 p.m., Barnes was travelling west on West Alna Road, when a vehicle turned left off Fowle Hill in front of him at a low rate of speed. Barnes said he identified the vehicle as the same silver Jeep that had failed to stop for him a half hour prior.

Barnes activated his emergency sirens and lights to conduct a stop for operations when he said the driver accelerated rapidly. He began pursuing the Jeep, reaching speeds of 90 mph through Wiscasset, Alna, Newcastle and Edgecomb, according to police.

The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department was dispatched to assist in the pursuit of the vehicle, deploying spike strips in both Newcastle and Edgecomb until the vehicle was disabled and law enforcement was able to make an arrest.