EDDINGTON, Maine — Maine State Police said an Eddington man was arrested early Thursday morning after holding police at bay for several hours following a domestic violence incident at his home on Clewleyville Road.

Amilio Samaroo, 55, was taken into custody about around 4 a.m. by the Maine State Police Tactical Team. He is charged with threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Troopers responded to his home about 7:30 last night and said he refused to come out of the house. A team of negotiators arrived to assist, followed by the tactical team.

Samaroo was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

