BANGOR, Maine — An Eastport, Maine man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor for possessing child pornography.

48-year-old Ryan Mumme was sentenced to eight years in prison and supervised release for life. Mumme was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution. Mumme pled guilty in June 2018 after being charged in December 2017.

According to court records, Mumme admitted to agents during an interview at his home that he had child pornography on his laptop computer. After a forensic examination of the laptop, images and videos of children under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found.

U.S. Immigration and Homeland Security, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Eastport Police Department investigated the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, you can visit www.justice.gov/psc.

