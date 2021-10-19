Suspect on the run after allegedly crashing two stolen vehicles; eluding police during chase in East Millinocket

Officials say they do not believe there is a danger to the public. Maine State Police is leading the search of the suspect.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles and led two police departments on a chase Tuesday morning.

A Maine State Police spokeswoman told NEWS CENTER Maine officers tried to stop a truck on I-95 near Medway around 1 a.m. before the driver took off. Maine State Police pursued the suspect.

East Millinocket Police Dept. tells us they also attempted to stop the truck before pursuing the suspect.

Officials say the driver crashed the truck while attempting to exit the highway and allegedly stole a different vehicle. They say they were able to later find out the crashed truck had been stolen as well.

Officials say an officer laid down spike mats on Route 2. The suspect ran over them and crashed just before the Mattawamkeag River Bridge in Mattawamkeag. They say the suspect then ran into the woods.

Maine State Police are handling the search.

Officials say they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and efforts to find the suspect are continuing.