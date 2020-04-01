EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — An East Millinocket man that is facing a manslaughter charge violated his bail conditions at a New Years Eve party on Tuesday.

According to a post on the East Millinocket Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Seth Burnes and Cpl. Bradley Fitzgerald responded to an apartment on Cedar Street just before 8:00 p.m. on New Years Eve for a report of a fight inside the apartment.

Police say when they arrived at the apartment, they made contact with two people at the apartment who denied the altercation, and they refused to allow the officers to speak with the other man involved.

When officers finally made contact with the third man, identified as Merrill Muncey, 34, where they discovered Muncey was on bail for manslaughter and operating under the influence charges related to a fatal car crash in June of 2018 in Hancock County.

According to police, Muncey's bail conditions included no use of alcohol and a curfew.

Police determined Muncey had been consuming alcohol and he was placed under arrest for violation of bail.

Muncey was first brought to the East Millinocket Police Department where he became highly uncooperative and also made several serious, harmful threats towards officers.

Muncey was then brought to the Penobscot County Jail where he is being held on charges of violation of bail and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

