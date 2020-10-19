East Millinocket landlord accused of punching police officer in the face

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — A landlord in East Millinocket is accused of punching a police officer in the face during a confrontation Sunday, after officers arrived at one of his properties because of a complaint.

Hollis Hafford, 71, of East Millinocket was transported to the Penobscot County Jail where he was charged with assault on a police officer and stalking. The East Millinocket Police Department said charges of refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration are also expected to be added.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers from the East Millinocket Police Department were called to a Park Street residence after a tenant reported the landlord had broken into the basement of their apartment and tried screwing the door shut.

Officers arrived on scene and encountered Hafford.

Officers said Hafford became very confrontational while trying to force them off the property. According to police, he continued to scream and swear at officers, and struck one of the officers in the chest. The officer attempted to restrain Hafford and, according to police, Hafford then struck the officer again by punching him in the face.

Both officers on scene attempted to take Hafford into custody as he allegedly continued to resist arrest, swear, and act disorderly. After a brief struggle, Hafford was taken into custody and placed under arrest.