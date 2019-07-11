MADISON, Maine — A couple from East Madison were charged with trafficking drugs on Wednesday morning by deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, a drug search warrant at the home of Timmy Smith, 43, and Danielle Smith, 33, was conducted.

The sheriff's office said Detective Lieutenant Carl Gottardi II led a search team of three Sheriff’s Office Detectives, three Sheriff’s Office Deputies, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agent assigned to the sheriff’s office, and a Trooper from the Maine State Police.

Over seven grams of fentanyl, digital scales and drug paraphernalia were found in the search.

Timmy Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of scheduled drugs.

Danielle Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and possession of scheduled drugs.

Timmy Smith's bail is set at $25,000 cash and he will have his first court appearance at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on January 15, 2020.

Danielle Smith will have her first court appearance at the Somerset County Unified Court on February 5, 2020.

Additional charges are possible once the case has been reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Biddeford bus driver charged with OUI

RELATED: Four charged with selling drugs in Oxford County