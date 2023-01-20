Eagle Lake man charged with drug trafficking

Police say they seized a large amount of methamphetamine with the execution of a search warrant.

EAGLE LAKE, Maine — An Eagle Lake man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after police executed two search warrants at his home earlier this month.

During recent investigations in connection with burglary and theft in the Saint John River Valley, a warrant was obtained by Maine State Police to search the home of Kyle Robertson, 45.

According to a news release issued by Maine State Police Troop F Friday, Robertson was suspected of being in possession of stolen property.

On January 4 at approximately 1:45 p.m., officials from the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Forest Service searched Robertson's home on Gilmore Brook Road.

There they police said they discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies.

A state trooper then returned with a second search warrant and seized the drugs, which were later tested and confirmed as methamphetamine, police said.

Robertson was later arrested on January 15 and charged with unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs. He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.