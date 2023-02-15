Two charged in connection with Dec. 6 burglary at Trenton Dysart's

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at the Moose Crossing Dysart's in Trenton on Dec. 6.

TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — Two people have been charged in connection with a Dec. 6 burglary at a gas station in Trenton.

Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at the Moose Crossing Dysart's in Trenton on Dec. 6, a news release from the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

After a subsequent investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Michail Harris, 22, of Bingham, according to the release.

Harris was charged with one count of burglary (class C), one count of theft (class C), and one count of violation of conditions of release (class E), the release said.

Deputies said Harris' location is unknown at this time.

Additionally, a juvenile from Somerset County faces one count of burglary (class C) in connection with the incident.

The juvenile reportedly has an initial court date scheduled in May at the Ellsworth Unified Court, the release states.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division assisted the Hancock County Sheriff's Office during the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.