Ketcham found guilty on all charges

A jury unanimously found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault Friday in connection with an incident in Gardiner in January 2020.

Friday's verdict was reached shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Kennebec Superior Courthouse in Augusta. The jury had been deliberating since about 2 p.m. the previous day.

The jury found that Ketcham shot and killed Jordan Johnson and attempted to kill Caleb Trudeau, who testified against Ketcham in the trial. Trudeau was injured during the incident, leading Ketcham to be charged and later found guilty of elevated assault.

