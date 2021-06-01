Duo arrested for drug possession while sitting in hotel parking lot

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Two people were arrested Tuesday when Scarborough police officers found large amounts of drugs and cash in their cars.
Officials noticed the "suspicious vehicles" parked in a parking lot at the Homewood Suites on Southborough Drive.
According to a press release, police said officers saw one of the people in the vehicles injecting an unknown substance. After investigating, police found the following items in the cars:
- 143 grams of fentanyl
- 4.8 grams of cocaine
- 5.7 grams of crack cocaine
- Oxycontin pills 120 grams of methamphetamine
- $23,000 cash
- Two handguns
The two occupants, Derek Albert Gerrish, 31 and homeless, and Ekko Prime, 24, of Sanford, were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, and methamphetamine.