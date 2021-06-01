Duo arrested for drug possession while sitting in hotel parking lot

Scarborough police arrested Derek Albert Gerrish and Ekko Prime in the parking lot of Homewood Suites.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Two people were arrested Tuesday when Scarborough police officers found large amounts of drugs and cash in their cars.

Officials noticed the "suspicious vehicles" parked in a parking lot at the Homewood Suites on Southborough Drive.

According to a press release, police said officers saw one of the people in the vehicles injecting an unknown substance. After investigating, police found the following items in the cars:

143 grams of fentanyl

4.8 grams of cocaine

5.7 grams of crack cocaine

Oxycontin pills 120 grams of methamphetamine

$23,000 cash

Two handguns