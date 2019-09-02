CASCO, Maine — A drunk driver in Casco ran a stop sign at the intersection of Route 85 and Route 11 and crashed into another vehicle. The second vehicle was pushed into the Webb Mills Variety store on Route 11 from the impact late Friday evening.

The man charged with an OUI and for running a stop sign was identified by Cumberland County police as 35-year-old Christian Bessatt.

The driver of the second vehicle that struck the Webb Mills Variety store was identified as 27-year-old Bryanna DiFrancesco.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash.