Drugs and money seized, two arrested on felony drug charges in Augusta

A traffic stop in Augusta lead to two felony drug arrests on Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people were arrested on felony drug charges Thursday in Augusta following a traffic stop.

Maine State Police say Troop C Troopers stopped a car for several violations on I-95 in Augusta just before 2 a.m. on Thursday. Police say violations included speeding and "defective equipment."

During the traffic stop, police say the officers identified “several indicators of criminal activity,” and a drug-sniffing K9 was brought to the scene. The K9 indicated a presence of drugs in the vehicle, and a search was conducted of the car and its passengers.

Officers found $6,485 in assorted cash, 69 grams of Heroin, 63 grams of crack cocaine, 1 gram of cocaine, and nearly a half a pound of assorted Oxycodone and Xanax pills pre-packaged for sale.

John Wesley Clement, 22, of Bangor and Mollie Robichaud, 19, of Brewer were arrested.

Clement was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, which is a Class A felony; aggravated trafficking of Schedule Z drugs, a Class C felony; failing to give correct name and date of birth; and violating conditions of release, a Class C felony.