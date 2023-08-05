Six could face drug charges after execution of search warrant in Milford

Four people have been charged and two people have been issued summonses after law enforcement officials executed a suspected drug-related search warrant in Milford.

MILFORD, Maine — Four people have been charged and two people have been issued summonses after law enforcement officials executed a suspected drug-related search warrant Friday in Milford.

The six individuals were reportedly found during the execution of a search warrant at 7 a.m. Friday.

Suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and prescription drugs were found during that search, according to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

The following individuals have been charged or summonsed:

Bobbie-Jo Legere, 39, of Milford was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and violations of condition of release.

Jason Robertson, 38, of Enfield was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, and violation of conditions of release.

Dustin Patterson, 37, of Milford was arrested on multiple arrest warrants.

Nikkita Crawford, 26, of Milford was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of oxycodone.

Mateo Hill, 26, of Old Town was issued a summons for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Hailey LeClair, 20, of Milford was issued a summons for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

A second search warrant was executed in the same town at 7:45 a.m. but was unrelated to the first.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was aided by the Milford Fire Department during both searches.

The searches were conducted after what officials called an "extensive investigation," according to the post.