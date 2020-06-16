Drug investigation in Rumford yields fentanyl, meth, suboxone, and over $1K in suspected drug proceeds

On Monday, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was assisted by Rumford and State Police in searching a residence at 500 Knox St. in Rumford.

RUMFORD, Maine — The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) said Tuesday that two people have been arrested as part of a drug investigation in Rumford.

Derek Gerrish, 30, of Sanford is charged with class A aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and three counts of violation of conditions of release.

Chelsea Daggett, 28, of Mexico is charged with theft.

On Monday, MDEA was assisted by Rumford and State Police in searching a residence at 500 Knox St. in Rumford. They also stopped a number of vehicles seen coming and leaving the address.



With the assistance from Rumford Police's Canine Team, police said a number of drugs were located both in the residence and at the motor vehicle stops.

According to police, seized items included two guns, a bulletproof vest

30 grams of Fentanyl, three grams of Methamphetamine, 24 Suboxone, LSD, and more than $1,800 in suspected drug proceeds.

Additionally, officers said they located scales, packaging and other items connected to drug sales . According to police, the street value of the drugs seized is over $6,000.