AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help as they look for more information after shots were reportedly fired in Augusta Sunday afternoon.

Augusta Police say they responded to a dropped 911 call on Sunday, Jan. 27 around 3 p.m. about possible shots fired near 965 South Belfast Ave.

When officers arrived at the home, there was no one there and all the people involved had fled. Police believe they may have gotten away in a maroon SUV.

Police say there are no known injuries from the event. As they continue to investigate they are asking anyone with information to contact the Augusta Police Dept.