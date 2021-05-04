Driver leads police on high-speed chase on I-95, flips car near exit 53 off-ramp

Abdiaziz Dahir, 28, of Portland is charged with operating after suspension, OAS, driving to endanger, and failure to provide correct name.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Exit 53 on I-95 South was shut down for several hours on Sunday evening after a car involved in a high-speed chase crashed there.

Just past 6 p.m. on Saturday, an officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a car as they suspected the driver was operating under the influence.

Police say the vehicle, a black Toyota Camry, stopped initially. In total, three men were inside the car.

Police say the driver gave a fake name and when asked to exit the vehicle he drove off.

While the vehicle was initially driving away, the man sitting in the rear passenger seat attempted to get out of the vehicle. Police say he was dragged for a moment and eventually freed himself from the vehicle. Deputies ensured he was ok and directed him to wait on the shoulder. They say he was apparently located by another driver and was given a ride from the scene. He has not been identified.

Meanwhile, the fleeing vehicle continued southbound at speeds over 115 miles per hour. Near the Exit 53 off-ramp, the car became out of control, striking the embankment and landing on its roof.

The male driver was ejected from the vehicle and the male passenger was entrapped. Deputies were able to free the passenger, a man from Lewiston, and he was evaluated at the scene and released with no injuries

The male operator was not identified until he reached Maine Medical Center. He has since been identified as Abdiaziz Dahir, 28, of Portland. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A loaded firearm was located among the debris when the vehicle was flipped back over.

Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating any criminal activity related to the chase.

Exit 53 was shut down for several hours.