LANCASTER, N.H. — A 23-year-old man, who prosecutors say was the driver of a truck that struck and killed seven motorcyclists and injured two in June, has been indicted on 23 counts that include reckless Manslaughter and negligent homicide/driving under the influence.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, will be arraigned Nov. 5 via video conference at the Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., according to a release Monday from N.H. Attorney General, Gordon J. MacDonald.

Zhukovskyy was arrested following the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, N.H.

Police said he was under the influence of drugs and driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer on Route 2 when he crossed into the opposite lane of travel, striking the motorcyclists.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was indicted on the following charges:

Seven counts of Manslaughter in that he recklessly caused the deaths of Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Michael Ferazzi, Edward Corr, Joan Corr, Aaron Perry, and Desma Oakes, by operating a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer, upon Route 2, crossing into the opposite lane of travel, thereby causing a collision which caused the deaths of the victims previously named.

Seven counts of Negligent Homicide – DUI, Class A Felony in that he in consequence of being under the influence of a controlled drug, or any combination of controlled drugs, while operating a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer, a propelled vehicle as defined by RSA 637:9, III, thereby causing the deaths of Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Michael Ferazzi, Edward Corr, Joan Corr, Aaron Perry, and Desma Oakes.

Seven counts of Negligent Homicide – Class B Felony in that he negligently caused the deaths of Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira, Michael Ferazzi, Edward Corr, Joan Corr, Aaron Perry, and Desma Oakes by operating a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer, on Route 2, crossing into the opposite lane of travel, thereby causing a collision which caused the deaths of the victims previously named.

One count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – Class B Felony in that he drove a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer, upon Route 2, a way in Randolph, New Hampshire, while under the influence of a controlled drug, or a combination of controlled drugs, thereby causing a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury to Joshua Morin.

One count of Reckless Conduct – Class B Felony in that he recklessly engaged in conduct which placed or may have placed Manuel Ribeiro; Valerie Ribeiro; Joshua Morin; David Bark; William Hooker; Patricia Sweeney; Steven Lewis; Dawn Brindley; Douglas Hayward; Drenda Hayward; Dana Thompson; Tad Duarte; Debra Duarte; Michael McEachern; or Sarah McEachern in danger of serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon as defined in 625:11, by operating a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck with an attached trailer, thereby crossing into the opposite lane of travel, into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Killed in the crash were Edward Corr, Joan Corr, Michael Ferrazzi, Albert Mazza, Desma Oakes, Daniel Pereira and Aaron Perry.

Another motorcyclist, Joshua Morin, was seriously injured. The charge of reckless conduct alleges he placed another 14 people in danger of serious bodily injury, according to the indictments.

N.H. State Police said they responded to the report of the accident in Coos County just east of Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday June 21st.

According to police, a 2016 Dodge 2500 was traveling west on Route 2 when it collided with a group of motorcycles traveling east.

Each count of Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

