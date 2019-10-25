LISBON, MAINE, Maine — A Kingfield man who police say was driving a Subaru Forester when it struck a minivan in Lisbon earlier this month has been indicted on charges related to a May hit-and-run in Kingfield that seriously injured a teenage skateboarder.

Lisbon police said last week that Isaac Moody, 32, of Kingfield, was driving a 2006 Subaru Forester on Route 196 the afternoon of Oct. 16 when the car crossed the center line and struck a minivan.

The crash sent Moody's passenger, Anisha Gagnon, 29, of Temple, to Central Maine Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition on Friday.

Also injured in the crash was Linda Gamrat, 71, of Lisbon, who has since been released from CMMC.

The 20-month-old son of Gagnon and Moody, who was properly secured in a rear-facing car seat, was also taken to CMMC. He was evaluated and released without injury.

Moody was also taken to CMMC after the crash and has since been released. He was issued a summons for operating after license suspension.

He was arrested Oct. 18 on outstanding warrants from Franklin County in connection with a May 15 incident in Kingfield in which police say he struck a 16-year-old skateboarder with his vehicle and left the scene.

The teen was seriously injured.

Moody was indicted on charges of of driving to endanger with serious injury and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, both Class C felonies.

He was taken to Franklin County Jail, where he remained Friday held without bail.

Moody is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court in November.

Lisbon police say an investigation into the Oct. 16 crash continues.

