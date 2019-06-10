HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A driver was charged with reckless driving after going at a high rate of speed on I-95 in the northbound lane in the town of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.

According to a release from the New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Tyler Dodds stopped and arrested Gage Chandler, 21, of Derry, New Hampshire, after his 2009 Nissan GT-R was caught on radar going 136 miles per hour.

Chandler was released on bail and is to appear at the 10th Circuit Hampton District Court on December 5, 2019 at 8 a.m.

