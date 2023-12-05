Driver charged after allegedly fleeing crash that injured one on I-95 in Orono

A 76-year-old man from Littleton was injured in a crash involving a vehicle that cut across the passing lane to illegally enter a highway crossover, police said.

ORONO, Maine — A Millinocket woman faces a charge and summons after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash Thursday that injured a 76-year-old man from Littleton on Interstate 95 in Orono.

At approximately 11:12 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 191 in Orono, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After an initial investigation, it was discovered one of the two vehicles involved, a black SUV, had left the scene of the crash, the release said.

Police determined the black SUV was traveling northbound in the travel lane when it had cut into the passing lane to illegally enter a crossover. When doing so, the SUV was struck by a vehicle in the passing lane where the driver, the man from Littleton "could not stop or avoid the collision," the release said.

He was reportedly injured in the crash and brought to a local hospital.

The black SUV was located by the Bangor Police Department at the Walmart on Stillwater Avenue.

Marsha Gonya, 65, of Millinocket was then charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (Class D) and issued a summons for illegally using the crossover.

Gonya was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

The Bangor Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash, the release stated.