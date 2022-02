High Street between Congress Street and Park Avenue was closed briefly after 4:30 p.m. as officers made an arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A major thoroughfare in downtown Portland was closed as rush hour began Tuesday while officers made an arrest.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police closed High Street from Congress Street to Park Avenue.

An officer at the scene told NEWS CENTER Maine an arrest was made on a warrant.

The road reopened just before 5 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.