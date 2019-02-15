NEWINGTON, New Hampshire — A woman from Dover, N.H. who allegedly sideswiped a police cruiser and a tow truck and did no stop is being charged with not abiding by New Hampshire's Move-Over Law, among other violations.

New Hampshire State Police say they had pulled a car over on Friday, Feb. 15 just before 1 a.m. on the Spaulding Turnpike at exit 4 in Newington.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was in the police cruiser with an officer. Also at the scene was a tow truck driver who was working outside his truck when another car sideswiped both parked vehicles.

NH State Trooper side-swiped in Newington

NH State Police

State Police say the 18-year-old tow truck driver narrowly escaped getting hit by jumping into the open door of his cab as the driver passed.

The two cruisers at the scene both had blue lights flashing, and police say the tow truck had its flashing amber lights on at the time.

Police were quickly led to the home of Robyn Dubois in Dover after releasing the description of the car that had hit them to other police agencies. Police say Dubois's blood alcohol content tested at twice the legal limit when she was arrested.

Dubois is being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident, and failing to abide the Move-Over Law.

Maine has a similar law, "Move over, Slow down" has recently come under scrutiny from some drivers in the state.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety launched a social media campaign to explain the risks of first responders working on the side of the road and reminding drivers to do it.

Two Maine state troopers were hit in separate incidents on the same stretch of the Maine Turnpike over a span of eight days in late December.