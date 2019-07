DOVER, N.H. — Joseph Levire, 51, was arrested Monday, July 22, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his Dover home.

Dover Police say Levire reportedly assaulted the girl on July 10.

Levire is being charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m.