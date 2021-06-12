Don’t 'get starry-eyed, get skeptical,' police say scammers are impersonating celebrities on social media

Police say, if you receive a direct message from your favorite actor, musician or athlete, it’s most likely a scam.

MAINE, USA — They are rich, popular, famous, and deemed untouchable until recently. Social media has created an even playing field where the average person can learn so much about their favorite celebrity's daily life. Many actors, musicians, and athletes are on social media posting about what they eat, where they vacation, and so much more on Twitter, Facebook, or on their Snapchat accounts. This enables fans an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrity and some lucky ones may even get a response back. While this may seem like harmless fun, the Westbrook Police Department is warning people about receiving direct messages from their favorite actor, musician, or athlete.

If you receive a direct message it’s most likely a scam. So, before you “get starry-eyed, get skeptical,” police said.

“It’s also always a scam when they ask for money for charity or say that you’ve won a large cash prize but need to pay an entry or processing fee.” Officials say these scams are being reported to the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline all the time. They get “someone pretending to be Toby Keith or Beyoncé asking for money to help their favorite charity or offering special access for a price.”

Officials advise against sharing your personal information with anyone pretending to be a celebrity. They also say that people should never send or wire money, gift cards, or prepaid debit cards to someone they don’t know. This includes people that you may be chatting with online.