Dogs and cats seized from Alfred animal shelter

Saving Lives Animal Shelter failed inspections and failed to comply with state standards, according to state officials.

ALFRED, Maine — On Thursday, state officials seized dogs and cats from an unlicensed animal shelter in Alfred.

Details were sparse early Thursday evening, but Jim Britt, spokesman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine a search warrant executed at Saving Lives Animal Shelter resulted in dogs and cats being seized.

"I cannot disclose many investigation details, but I can say failed inspections and failures to comply with the standards established by the department for licensed animal shelters led to today's seizure of dogs and cats," Britt wrote in an email.

According to its website, Saving Lives Animal Shelter "is a Cat and Dog Rescue Service in Alfred, Maine, dedicated to improving the lives of the animals that we rescue and help find their forever homes. We focus on the prevention of animal cruelty, neglect, and euthanasia through our advocacy campaigns and informational initiatives."

The shelter, owned by Barbara Mackenzie and located at 58 Sanford Rd., has been the center of controversy for months, according to town minutes.

In January, York County deputies hand-delivered a letter to Mackenzie notifying her that she had 30 days to become in compliance or legal action would be filed, according to board minutes.

On Feb. 1, town officials were reportedly told the facility fostered dogs but was not an animal shelter. One week later, the Alfred Board of Selectmen was told state officials were at the unlicensed facility that day because a case of Parvo, a highly contagious virus that affects dogs, had been detected, according to meeting minutes.

In March, town officials said they consulted legal counsel.

A message left for Mackenzie was not immediately returned on Thursday afternoon.