KENNEBUNK, Maine — Kennebunk police need help to find a dog that went missing after a car crash on Saturday, May 30.

Officials say a man identified as Joshua Burton was arrested for allegedly stealing an unlocked car in York and later crashing in Kennebunk after being chased by police.

Burton and two people from the other car were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries, but the dog took off from the scene of the crash.

Police say the dog's name is Pharah and may be injured or scared and was last seen running into the woods on Route 1 in Kennebunk near Hall Street.

Please contact Kennebunk police if you find the dog. Their number is 207) 985-6121.

Maine Lost Dog Recover posted this on its Facebook page:

Maine Lost Dog

