Dog dead after New Hampshire shooting, man dove through window to escape

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A dog was killed in a shooting overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Manchester police were called to an apartment on Orange Street for a reported shooting. When authorities arrived, they said they found a dead dog and multiple shell cases in the apartment.

Through their investigation, police said they learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment and started shooting, killing the dog.

The people inside the apartment began to scatter, and one person dove through a second-floor glass window to escape, suffering severe injuries. He was later found on Myrtle Street and taken to a hospital.

The intruder fled and remains on the loose, according to police.

