x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Dog dead after New Hampshire shooting, man dove through window to escape

This was one of two shooting incidents reported in Manchester on Monday morning.
Credit: NCM

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A dog was killed in a shooting overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Manchester police were called to an apartment on Orange Street for a reported shooting. When authorities arrived, they said they found a dead dog and multiple shell cases in the apartment.

Through their investigation, police said they learned that a man known to the victims forced his way into the apartment and started shooting, killing the dog.

The people inside the apartment began to scatter, and one person dove through a second-floor glass window to escape, suffering severe injuries. He was later found on Myrtle Street and taken to a hospital.

The intruder fled and remains on the loose, according to police. 

Read the full story on NBC Boston's website here.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Man surrenders after standoff on Scarborough Downs Road