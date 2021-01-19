Do you recognize this man? Police say he pried open lobby cash machines at the Gray Service Plaza

According to police, several of the lobby machines were pried open and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

GRAY, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a suspect in a criminal mischief and theft case that occurred at the Gray Service Plaza (mile 57) northbound on the Maine Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, several of the lobby machines were pried open and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.