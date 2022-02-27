x
Crime

Do you have information? Police investigate cold case crime in Portland

Bryan “Kage” Garcia was found unresponsive inside his car near 50 Chadwick Street, police said.
Credit: Portland Police Department
On February 27, 2017, Bryan “Kage” Garcia was found unresponsive inside his car in the location of 50 Chadwick Street, according to police.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are continuing to search for answers in a five-year-old unsolved crime in Portland.

On February 27, 2017, Bryan “Kage” Garcia was found unresponsive inside his car in the location of 50 Chadwick Street, according to a post on Portland Police Department’s Facebook page. 

Garcia’s death was ruled a homicide by detectives, and no one has been charged for this crime.  

Police said they are not releasing the victim's manner of death.  

Police are asking anyone with information about Garcia’s murder, to please call (207) 874-8575 or leave an anonymous tip on Portland Police Department's tip line at (207) 874-8584

