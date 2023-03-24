Dixmont woman facing 10-plus-year sentence for role in drug trafficking

Sarah McBreairty, 33, will receive her sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

BANGOR, Maine — A Dixmont woman is facing 10-plus years in prison after pleading guilty in a Bangor court Friday for her role in drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.

Sarah McBreairty, 33, reportedly pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to make false statements to federal firearms dealers," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

Court records show McBreairty conspired with others to traffic fentanyl and methamphetamine in both Aroostook and Penobscot Counties between January 2018 and December 2021, according to the release.

"As part of the conspiracy, McBreairty obtained large quantities of the drugs from a source and distributed them to area dealers," the release said.

McBreairty also conspired with other individuals to deliver false statements to a federal firearms licensee in Holden in June 2021 in an attempt to obtain firearms for her drug source, the release stated Friday.

"The attempted purchase was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background check center," the release said.

McBreairty is now facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, along with a fine of $10 million, and five years of supervised release for her drug conspiracy offense, the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.

"She faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on the firearms charge," the release said.

McBreairty will receive her sentencing after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report, according to the release.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The Old Town and Bangor police departments assisted.