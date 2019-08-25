OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A man from Dixfield lead police on a 43 mile chase through Oxford County.

Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland says Zachary Yann, 27, had pointed a gun at another man outside of a Dixfield convenience store before leading police on an eight-town chase.

Dixfield police say the call regarding the gun incident took place at 10:30 Sunday morning where they notified other agencies what vehicle Yann was driving.

Mexico police spotted Yann's vehicle, where he refused to stop and the chase began.

Troopers assisted with the last eight miles of the chase.

After Yann avoided a set of spike mats, troopers were able to end the pursuit with a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver at the intersection of Congress Street and Route 108 in Rumford.

Yann was taken to the Oxford County Jail and is expected to be charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and eluding a police officer.

Police say other charges are likely.