PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth man was arrested after a video surfaced of him allegedly abusing his three-year-old Australian cattle dog.

A witness showed police a video recording of David Dantino allegedly abusing his dog on Anne Avenue in Portsmouth on December 31, 2018.

Police say the video shows Dantino lifting up the dog named Knox off the ground by his neck leash "causing the animal to twist freely in the air." Dantino is also seen kicking the dog in the ribs violently, according to police, causing the dog to recoil. Dantino is also is also seen repeatedly violently jerking the dog’s leash causing the animal’s neck to snap sideways on numerous occasions, police say.

Dantino was arrested and charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

Police say Knox is properly licensed and owned by a woman associated with Dantino. There are no criminal charges pending against the woman so police are not releasing her name and the dog is staying with her.

Dantino is scheduled to be arraigned in Portsmouth District Court on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the animal abuse is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department.



