A call comes in and you pick it up.

On the other end, the person identifies themselves as "Detective Wayne Pike." They're calling from the "Cumberland County Sheriff's Office."

"Detective Pike" informs you of an arrest warrant, due to missing jury duty, and that to avoid arrest you must purchase gift cards.

You send them $3,000 in gift cards.

That's what at least what one victim reportedly did in a scam situation the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is now warning the general public about.

The sheriff's office said it received several complaints Tuesday from multiple county residents, many of whom are employed as local psychologists and clinical social workers, reporting phone calls from "Detective Pike."

In one such instance, a resident fell victim to the scam. They purchased $3,000 in gift cards and provided them to "Detective Pike" over the phone.

"Detective Pike" used spoof telephone numbers showing up on caller ID as local Naples telephone numbers, officials said, and provided a return call number which directed to an automated message from the "Cumberland County Sheriff's Office."

On Thursday, the sheriff's office issued a warning about the scam and a reminder that the office would never call and request or demand a form of payment to be done over the phone.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of similar fradulent activity or has further infromation regarding the scam is asked to contact Detective Ashley Hall at ahall@cumberlandcounty.org or 207-774-1444 extension 2159.