Police: Woman broke into Parsonsfield home with gun, duct tape

Kinley Macdonald, 41, of Boston, was charged with Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, authorities say.

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A Boston woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a York County home with duct tape and a gun, deputies say.

The York County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Kinley Macdonald, 41, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of Class A burglary and Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies say they received a 911 call on Friday at 11:44 p.m. about someone breaking into a Parsonsfield home. Macdonald had a prior relationship with a person living at the home, according to authorities.

The post states Macdonald got into a fight with the homeowner and bit them several times on the hand. She also fired a gun, but nobody was reportedly injured. Deputies say the suspect then fled and left the firearm behind.

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Macdonald, and she was arrested by the Boston Police Department and booked into the Suffolk County Jail while she waits for extradition to Maine.