Police seek woman accused of assaulting minor at Levant playground

The incident took place on Friday evening, authorities say.

LEVANT, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say reportedly assaulted a minor at a school playground in Levant.

A news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office stated the assault took place around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say the vehicle, pictured below, had two adults inside. One of them was the woman accused of assaulting one of three minors at the playground. The suspect then left the school.

Deputies and detectives are investigating the incident.

Authorities ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the incident call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 207-947-4585.