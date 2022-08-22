x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police seek woman accused of assaulting minor at Levant playground

The incident took place on Friday evening, authorities say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEVANT, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say reportedly assaulted a minor at a school playground in Levant. 

A news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office stated the assault took place around 7:30 p.m. 

Deputies say the vehicle, pictured below, had two adults inside. One of them was the woman accused of assaulting one of three minors at the playground. The suspect then left the school. 

Credit: PCSO

Deputies and detectives are investigating the incident. 

Authorities ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the incident call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 207-947-4585. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Sentencing for Northfield man convicted of killing three expected Friday

Before You Leave, Check This Out