Crime

Deputies: Man in MT hits family with pickup, kills two with shotgun

He killed one man and mortally wounded a toddler who was in her mother's arms, authorities say.
BILLINGS, Mont. — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, deputies say. 

NBC Montana reported he killed one man and mortally wounded a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition.

David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau's 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie, were killed in the weekend attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana. 

The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

