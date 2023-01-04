Deputies investigating after car crashes into Abbot home

The crash resulted in extensive damage to the residence, deputies said. No one was home at the time of the incident.

ABBOT, Maine — A home in Abbot suffered "extensive damage" Tuesday evening after a vehicle struck the building and fled the scene.

Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run incident around 4:40 p.m. at an Abbot residence on Main Road, according to a Facebook post by the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.

No one was home at the time of the crash, the post stated.

An initial investigation determined a 2014 to 2018 Jeep Trail Hawk vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and struck the home, according to the post. The vehicle reportedly left the scene.

Deputies have identified the operator of the vehicle but have not released their identity, the post said.

No further information has been released at this time.